Search on to nab quack

He was running a clinic and performing illegal abortions

He was running a clinic and performing illegal abortions

The Sirupakkam police are on the lookout for a quack, who was running a clinic and performed Medical Termination of Pregnancy at Mangalur near Veppur in the district on Monday. The accused identified as A. Kumar, 48, of Mangalur, had slipped away before a team raided the premises.

Ramesh Babu, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Cuddalore, said he received information about the quack, Kumar, performing illegal abortions and deputed a team. The team raided the clinic functioning from Kumar’s house and noticed a patient. The quack had allegedly prescribed pills to the woman for medical termination of pregnancy. The team immediately shifted the woman in an ambulance to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital.

The quack had escaped with his wife before the team reached their house. “We have lodged a complaint with the Sirupakkam police”, he said.