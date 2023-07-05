Search on for two officials in temple land grab case in U.T.

July 05, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Kamatchiammam Temple land grab case is becoming sensational by the day with the police on the lookout for two senior officers, who hold important positions in the Union Territory administration, amid frequent protests demanding arraignment of a ruling party legislator and his family as accused in the case.

The CB-CID wing of the police have so far arrested 13 persons, including sub-registrar V. Sivasamy, for their involvement in grabbing two plots, measuring around 64,000 sq ft, owned by the Kamatchiamman Temple at Rainbow Nagar.

Evidence has surfaced, pointing to the alleged role played by Ramesh, Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, who holds the additional charge as District Registrar, and D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries. Mr. Balaji was the Tahsildar of Settlement Section in the Revenue Department when a ‘forged will’ was created based on which fake documents were registered.

“Both are absconding from the time we arrested Mr. Sivasamy. They have moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail. The hearing is slated for next week. We will strongly oppose their bail application. We have gathered evidence to show their connivance with other culprits,” said a police officer.

According to a police source, Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Balaji have not gone to office for the last two weeks.

“They are on leave and we are unable to trace them,” said the officer. Top officials in the Union Territory administration told The Hindu that they had gone on leave.

Besides Mr. Sivasamy, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Chinnasamy, alias Palani, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, in the past few days, protests have broken out in the town calling for registration of a case against BJP legislator A. John Kumar and his family over the land scam.

Last week, volunteers of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and several social organisations staged a demonstration near the Collectorate demanding arrest of Mr. Kumar, his family members and the two absconding senior officers. On Friday, volunteers of Deiva Tamizh Peravai held a demonstration near the Collectorate demanding a probe into the role of Mr. Kumar and his family in the land scam. They raised slogans stating that the legislator and his family were the real beneficiaries in the scam and sought the arrest of all persons involved in the conspiracy to usurp the temple land.

Call for CBI probe

Meanwhile, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva has reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the case. There are now reports detailing land records missing from the Survey Department. The scam and the incident of the land records going missing have to be investigated by the CBI, he said.