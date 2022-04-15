Search on for POCSO offender

Illustration: J.A. Premkumar

April 15, 2022 18:35 IST

Case against man for sexually assaulting his daughter

The territorial police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The accused, Satheesh Periyan, was on bail in another POCSO case. He was booked again on Friday based on a complaint filed by Priyan’s wife against him for sexually assaulting their minor daughter. Police are on the lookout for the accused.

