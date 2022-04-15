Search on for POCSO offender
Case against man for sexually assaulting his daughter
The territorial police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.
The accused, Satheesh Periyan, was on bail in another POCSO case. He was booked again on Friday based on a complaint filed by Priyan’s wife against him for sexually assaulting their minor daughter. Police are on the lookout for the accused.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.