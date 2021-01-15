Search committee appointed to select V-C for Technological University

A search committee has been constituted to select a suitable person for the position of Vice-Chancellor of the Technological University.
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has appointed V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi as convenor of the committee. V. Jagadeesh Kumar, professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras and the Secretary to the Government (Higher and Technical Education) will be members of the committee, a release from her office said.
The search committee is expected to submit its recommendation to the government as soon as possible, the release said.
The Lt Governor is the Chancellor of the University. The Legislative Assembly had passed a legislation upgrading the Pondicherry Engineering College as a university.
After it got the assent of the President, the University came into existence in September last year.
