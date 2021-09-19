SDPA to protest against Centre from tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

19 September 2021 00:45 IST

Agitations will go on till Sept.30, says PCC chief

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance will hold a series of agitations against the Union government from Monday.

PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, in a statement, said various forms of agitations would be organised against the policies of the Centre, especially to highlight the impact of three agriculture laws on farmers, NEET, price hike and unemployment. A meeting of alliance party leaders was held at the PCC office on Friday, he said. Workers of SDPA, including the Congress and Left Parties, would hoist black flag atop their homes as a mark of protest on September 25.

The party would carry out rallies to drum up support for the ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 27 against the three farm laws. The agitations would go on till September 30, he said.

Advertising

Advertising