SDPA to lay siege to Chief Secretariat on Friday

November 16, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said a rally would be taken out from Raja Theatre junction to the CS

The Hindu Bureau

DMK, CPI and VCK leaders at the meeting in Puducherry on Wednesday to discuss the SC order upholding EWS reservation. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) has decided to lay siege to the Chief Secretariat (CS) on Friday to press for an assurance from the government for not implementing the 10% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the Union Territory.

Leaders of the SDPA, comprising Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and non-political organisations, met at the CPI office in Mudaliarpet and passed several resolutions, including laying siege to the CS.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said a rally would be taken out from near Kamaraj Statue to the CS before the protest begins. In another resolution, the parties have demanded setting up of a separate recruitment board for the Union Territory. They have also urged the Union Territory government to continue with 50% reservation policy for Group B recruitment.

The parties also demanded that the government take corrective measures in the functioning of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Wing). DMK convener R. Siva was present at the meeting.  

