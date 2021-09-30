Puducherry

SDPA passes resolution to fight local bodies poll together

PUDUCHERRY 29 Sept. 2021: Members of Secular Progressive Alliance at a meeting on the upcoming local body polls at the CPI party office in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu  

A meeting of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance in Puducherry, comprising mainly Congress, DMK, Left parties and VCK, on Wednesday decided to fight the upcoming local bodies poll together.

The meeting held at the office of the Communist Party of India passed a resolution to fight the election as a block to take on the “challenges” posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the Union Territory, said CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem.

“The number of seats each parties will contest will be decided later,” he said.

An 11-member core committee, including three each from the Congress and the DMK, has been formed to discuss the seat sharing arrangements for the poll, he said.

The meeting was convened after the preliminary rounds of talks were held at the DMK office on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, Opposition leader R. Siva, CPI (M) Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam and others.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 1:24:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/sdpa-passes-resolution-to-fight-local-bodies-poll-together/article36745393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY