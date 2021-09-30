SDPA passes resolution to fight local bodies poll together

‘Number of seats each parties will contest to be decided later’

A meeting of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance in Puducherry, comprising mainly Congress, DMK, Left parties and VCK, on Wednesday decided to fight the upcoming local bodies poll together.

The meeting held at the office of the Communist Party of India passed a resolution to fight the election as a block to take on the “challenges” posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the Union Territory, said CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem.

“The number of seats each parties will contest will be decided later,” he said.

An 11-member core committee, including three each from the Congress and the DMK, has been formed to discuss the seat sharing arrangements for the poll, he said.

The meeting was convened after the preliminary rounds of talks were held at the DMK office on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, Opposition leader R. Siva, CPI (M) Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam and others.