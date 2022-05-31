SDPA organises human chain to protest privatisation of power

Special Correspondent May 31, 2022 18:46 IST

Opposition parties warn of a five-fold increase in household electricity bills, steep hike in charges for a new connection and other services, separate surcharges for electrical appliances, scrapping of the 100 unit free supply to the poor and farmers

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (UPA) organised a human chain protest in multiple locations on Tuesday against the privatisation of power distribution under the AINRC-BJP NDA government. The Congress-led SDPA comprising the DMK and the Left parties in a 15-party alliance held the protest at 10 locations across the town to highlight the adverse consequences of privatisation. Leaders of the Opposition parties warned of a five-fold increase in household electricity bills, steep hike in charges for a new connection and other services, separate surcharges for electrical appliances, scrapping of the 100 unit free supply to the poor and farmers. The leaders also said local youth would no longer be preferred for recruitment to the Electricity Department vacancies which would be opened up to candidates from northern States, and existing power sector employees will have to face harsher working conditions. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, V. Vaithilingam, Member of Parliament, former Minister M. Kandasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, CPI Secretary A. M. Saleem and CPI (M) Secretary R. Rajangam were among the leaders who participated. The protest was held at all constituencies in the Union Territory, the SDPA said. The protest followed a meeting convened by the SDPA constituent parties last week.



