SDPA leaders observe fast to seek recall of L-G

As part of its ongoing agitation seeking the recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, leaders belonging to the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) held a day-long fast here on Friday.
Leaders belonging to the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and from 15-odd organisations that form part of the SDPA, started the fast around 8.30 a.m. at Anna Thidal. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy joined the fast around 12 p.m.
Addressing the gathering, he said the Lt. Governor continued to create obstacles despite objections from an elected government. Whether on the issue of implementing the Motor Vehicles Act or on transfer of officials, the Lt. Governor continued to overrule the Cabinet, he said.
Reiterating his charge against BJP national president J.P. Nadda that he tried to spread “lies” during his recent visit, the Chief Minister said, “Fascist organisations thrive on spreading lies. He should get a proper briefing on the issue of closure of ration shops and textile mills.”
Ministers M.O.H.F Shahjahan, M. Kandasamy, Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, secretary of CPI A.M. Saleem and secretary of CPI(M) R. Rajangam attended the fast.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath