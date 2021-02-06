SDPA leaders observe fast to seek recall of L-G

Bedi continued to create obstacles despite objections from an elected government, says CM

As part of its ongoing agitation seeking the recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, leaders belonging to the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) held a day-long fast here on Friday.

Leaders belonging to the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and from 15-odd organisations that form part of the SDPA, started the fast around 8.30 a.m. at Anna Thidal. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy joined the fast around 12 p.m.

Addressing the gathering, he said the Lt. Governor continued to create obstacles despite objections from an elected government. Whether on the issue of implementing the Motor Vehicles Act or on transfer of officials, the Lt. Governor continued to overrule the Cabinet, he said.

Reiterating his charge against BJP national president J.P. Nadda that he tried to spread “lies” during his recent visit, the Chief Minister said, “Fascist organisations thrive on spreading lies. He should get a proper briefing on the issue of closure of ration shops and textile mills.”

Ministers M.O.H.F Shahjahan, M. Kandasamy, Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, secretary of CPI A.M. Saleem and secretary of CPI(M) R. Rajangam attended the fast.