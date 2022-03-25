Strike called by Central trade unions to protest economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government

CPI secretary A. M. Saleem presiding over a meeting of SDPA at the party office in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Strike called by Central trade unions to protest economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) has decided to extend support to the bandh in the Union Territory on March 29.

A meeting of the constituents of SDPA held at the CPI office here on Friday, has decided to extend full support to the bandh held as part of the general strike called by Central trade unions on March 28 and 29 to protest the economic policies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

The trade unions affiliated to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) have decided to organise a 12-hour bandh in the Union Territory on March 29 as part of the general strike.

The SDPA meeting presided over by CPI secretary A. M Saleem had decided to extend full support to the strike and the bandh call given by the trade unions.

The meeting decided to galvanise the workers of Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M),VCK and CPI (M-L) for the success of the bandh. The workers of all parties would organise meetings on March 28 seeking public support for the bandh, a resolution adopted by the SDPA said.

Opposition leader R. Siva, PCC chief A. V Subramanian, Congress legislator Vaidhyanathan, DMK legislators Anibal Kennedy and Sampath, former Minister S.P Sivakumar, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and CPI (M-L) secretary S. Balasubramanian were also present.