SDM warns of action against those erecting unauthorised banners in public places

Published - June 11, 2024 06:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM-North) Arjun Ramakrishnan has issued an appeal to the public to adhere to the laws on erecting banners and other materials in public places.

In a press note, the SDM deplored the “unfortunate and unhealthy practice” that as long as the election- related Model Code of Conduct is in force, banners and advertisements are not erected illegally on roadsides and other public places, but as soon as the MCC regulation is lifted, the violations become manifest across the city.

Pointing to the tragic death in Mumbai of 16 persons and several others sustaining injuries when a giant hoarding collapsed in rains, he said the district administration was duty bound to prevent any such unfortunate accident occurring in Puducherry, and therefore appeals to all the people to refrain from erecting banners on roads and public places.

Erecting banners in public places without permission from the Government authorities is an offence under Section 6 of the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 2000, punishable with imprisonment or fine or both.

The Madras High Court has repeatedly directed the District Administration of Puducherry to enforce the Act strictly, and prevent ail unauthorised banners and advertisements erected in illegal manner.

The SDM warned that police cases would be filed against anyone erecting banners in public places and causing the risk of accidents and fatalities to the passengers and pedestrians. The POPPD Act is in force at all times, and not only during the MCC, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also stated that with respect to banners erected in connection with marriages/religious festivals, the Pondicherry Muncipality had issued a notification in 2019 stipulating that only two banners of the size 10 ft by 10 ft are permitted at the entrance of wedding venues/places of worship without hindrance to public movement.

“Placing of banners on roadsides, dividers and junctions is strictly prohibited, and violation of this instruction will lead to taking action against the offenders under the law”, the SDM said.

