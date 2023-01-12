ADVERTISEMENT

The cut-off for applying for SC/ST scholarships on the national portal extended to January 24

January 12, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

No further extension will be allowed. The Department also informed that no manual applications would be entertained, the officials said

The Hindu Bureau

The Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department has informed that the cut-off for submissions to the National Scholarship Portal has been extended to January 24.

A press note said the decision to push the deadline, originally set for January 10, follows pleas from students and welfare associations.

Those Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students who have not applied for scholarship during the 2022-23 academic year are advised to submit application for scholarship in the NSP portal (https://scholarships.gov.in/) by the revised cut-off date along with all the required documents. Educational institutions are also requested to disseminate the matter to the students for full coverage of eligible students under scholarship scheme, a press note from the Director of the Department said.

No further extension will be allowed. The Department also informed that no manual applications would be entertained.

