‘Scrap NEXT, hydrocarbon project’

The Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday adopted separate resolutions urging the Centre to drop the proposed hyrdocarbon exploration projects in the Union Territory, the National Exit Test (NEXT) for medical practice and give up attempts to impose Hindi.

Moving the resolutions in the House, the Chief Minister said the hydrocarbon project would have a long-term impact on the livelihood of people living in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The hydrocarbon exploration was planned on 2 sq km in Puducherry and 39 sq km in Karaikal regions. The geographical size of UT cannot withstand such deep exploration works, he also added.

He also urged the Centre not to implement NEXT as it would adversely impact the student community. The proposal was part of the National Medical Council Bill, which itself was against the federal structure, he added.

Students’ prospects

Speaking on the resolution to condemn attempts to impose Hindi, the Chief Minister said conducting recruitment examinations in Hindi would hamper the prospects of students in the Union Territory. He said Hindi should be made an optional subject in schools and it should not be thrust upon people.

The adoption of the resolutions also saw walkout by AINRC, AIADMK and BJP after the Speaker expunged certain remarks made by the AIADMK member A. Anbalagan from the Assembly records.