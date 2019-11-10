Introducing children to animal sciences

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) recently opened its knowledge portals to schoolchildren by organising an exhibition, ‘Science sans Frontiers’ to initiate efforts to introduce young minds to veterinary and animal sciences.

The institution, which is in the midst of its silver jubilee, also hosted a series of scientific talks by experts for the schoolteachers of Puducherry.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with Department of School Education, provided high schoolchildren, primarily from government schools, a first-hand experience of the facilities and opportunities in the campus of RIVER. Apart from live specimens and working models, the newest advancements in the field of animal health and production, public health and veterinary science on display helped stoke curiosity and enthusiasm in the children.

Range of themes

The exhibits revolved around themes like animal welfare, food safety and security, climate change, conservation of indigenous species and antimicrobial resistance.

The significance of zoonotic diseases such as rabies, anthrax and tuberculosis, in addition to the importance of an integrated approach to ‘One Health’ (human, animal and environmental health) were highlighted.

The training of animal farmers, feeds and fodder development, development in the field of animal genetics, latest developments in diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases drew a large gathering. The anatomical models of animals, pathological and parasitological specimens and products of animal origin were among exhibits.

‘Effort appreciated’

P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, who visited the event appreciated the effort initiated for the benefit of students and teachers.

According to H.K. Mukhopadhayay, chairman of the Exhibition Committee, over 600 students visited the stalls and at least 70 teachers attended the refresher scientific talks conducted over two days. RIVER Dean S. Ramkumar said following the enthusiastic response to the science exhibition and talks, the institute has planned to organise more such events going forward.