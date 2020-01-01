Puducherry

Science Forum plans lighthouse experience to school students

PUDUCHERRY, 05/05/2017: Built by the French in 1836, the 27-metre old lighthouse on the Beach Promenade in Puducherry was the first on the Coromandal coast. A Grade-I Listed Heritage building it is among the 21 buildings notified by the Government to be protected and restored. T.Singaravelou   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

The Pondicherry Science Forum ( PSF ) will be celebrating the New Year in the tallest tower of Puducherry , the lighthouse, with a ‘Climb Up With Science’ programme . PSF has selected a hundred school students from across the city to educate them on the lighthouse as a place of scientific interest embedded with apparatuses and instruments.

Among the programmes are an exhibition of the old light communication systems, learning to calculate the height of lighthouse by its shadow, observe colour changes of the sea and scoping distance of objects from different floors of the lighthouse.

A few activities around watching the sunset are also scheduled, such as when the sun sets in this coastline, the appearance of the first planet/star and so on.

Participants will also be given understanding of Differential Global Positioning Systems in navigation and tracking.

