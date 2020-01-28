Science fair held at Petit Seminaire

A science fair recently held at Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School showcased over 40 mega and 300 individual projects.

The exhibition featured a range of projects and was visited by an estimated 7,500 students and members of the public over the two days.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who visited the exhibition and felicitated winners, said India had emerged as a powerhouse in space science.

While it was a matter of pride that Indians abroad were instrumental in space exploration projects of developed countries, it was at the same time unfortunate that the brain drain resulted in their talents not helping Indian space programmes.

V. Vaithilingam, MP, R. Siva, MLA and K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister also spoke.

Earlier, inaugurating the exhibition, A. Rajarajan, Director of ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, outlined some of the latest scientific innovations in the field of space research. He also interacted with the students and cleared their doubts related to space and satellites.

The exhibition was led by R. Pascal Raj, principal, vice-principal, teachers, students and the parents.