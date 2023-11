November 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Several students of Savarayalu Nayagar Government Girls High School participated in a science exhibition held on the school premises on Thursday. Students exhibited various scientific models, including ones on the recent moon and solar missions by the Indian Space Research Organisation, water harvesting, robots and dialysis. The school organised the exhibition as part of the Education Department’s proposed State and region-wise science expo.