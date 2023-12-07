ADVERTISEMENT

Science expo: A blend of imagination and scientific bent of mind

December 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Education Minister A. Namassivayam visited the expo and inspected the stalls put up by the students at the Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating at the regional-level science exhibition organised by Directorate of School Education at Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Schoolchildren revealed their imaginative side and a scientific bent as they showcased a variety of projects on the opening day of the annual science exhibition hosted by the Directorate of School Education here on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Education Minister A. Namassivayam, were among the dignitaries who visited the expo and inspected the stalls put up by the students at the Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School, Indira Nagar.

This year the regional-level science exhibition is scheduled from December 7 to 9 while the State-level event is on December 11 and 12 at the same venue. The theme of the event is “Millets and its Nutrition” to mark the International Year of Millets. The five sub-themes of the event are “Millets - the Super Food”, “Food Security”, “Modern Technology in Daily Life”, “Current Advances in Health Care” and “Superstitions in Society”, the Directorate of School Education said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 400 exhibits are on display in primary, middle-high, higher secondary and teacher category levels.

P. Priytarshny, Director of School Education, who along with V.G. Sivagami, Joint Director and A. Sandirane, coordinator, is supervising the event, said regional-level events are happening concurrently at Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The winning entries from all regions will vie for the top spots at the two-day State-level competitions. The State-level winners will represent the Union Territory at the national science event to be held later.

All schools can visit the exhibition from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days. The expo is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US