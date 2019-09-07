School teachers from Neyveli honoured

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) honoured heads and teachers from schools around Neyveli as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resource), NLCIL, who was the chief guest of the function appreciated the teachers for their “yeomen service” to the community and for extending their sincere efforts in enabling the students to achieve excellent academic performance. He also advised them to follow a five-pronged strategy, which included the practice of questioning more, observation and moving from passive learning to experiential learning.

R. Mohan, Chief General Manager, CSR, Education, Sports and Culture and S. Vinayagamoorthy, Secretary, NLC Schools felicitated the teaching community.

During the celebrations 20 teachers were honoured with the Best Teachers Award and 142 teachers were recognised for their efforts for achieving 100% results in the SSLC & HSC Public Examinations in the academic year 2018-19.

PU honours faculty

Pondicherry University celebrated Teachers’ Day by honouring 43 members of its teaching faculty. Gurmeet-Singh, Vice-Chancellor, presented winners with a certificate of merit.

He also gave away awards for best researcher and best research scholar. The awardees included three Associate Professors and 26 Assistant Professors from various schools, department and centres.

Rajeev Jain, Director of Culture, Amaresh Samantharya, Finance Officer (i/c), Lazar, Controller of Examinations (i/c), deans, faculty members, officers, staff, research scholars and students participated.