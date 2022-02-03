Puducherry

Schools to resume in-person classes from today

A classroom being sanitised on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Schools will resume classes, similar to pre-COVID-19 days, from Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Director of School Education P. T. Rudra Goud in a circular said all schools would function regularly from February 4 for six days a week, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The heads of institutions have been given the discretion to conduct classes on alternate days Classes I-IX and XI, in case of shortage of rooms.

Regular classes for Classes X and XII would be conducted on a regular basis, he said.

Attendance should not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

The SOP includes wearing of face masks, disinfecting classrooms on a daily basis and thermal scanning of students, teachers and staff on arrival at the school.

Schools are barred from holding morning assembly, prayer or any cultural event. Mid-day meals would be provided following COVID-19 protocols, the circular said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 12:36:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/schools-to-resume-in-person-classes-from-today/article38372726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY