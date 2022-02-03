Schools to resume in-person classes from today

Morning assembly, cultural events cancelled

Schools will resume classes, similar to pre-COVID-19 days, from Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Director of School Education P. T. Rudra Goud in a circular said all schools would function regularly from February 4 for six days a week, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The heads of institutions have been given the discretion to conduct classes on alternate days Classes I-IX and XI, in case of shortage of rooms.

Regular classes for Classes X and XII would be conducted on a regular basis, he said.

Attendance should not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

The SOP includes wearing of face masks, disinfecting classrooms on a daily basis and thermal scanning of students, teachers and staff on arrival at the school.

Schools are barred from holding morning assembly, prayer or any cultural event. Mid-day meals would be provided following COVID-19 protocols, the circular said.