Schools to observe ‘dry days’ to control mosquito menace

Children to be taught how to prevent spread of dengue

The government has decided to observe dengue dry day on Fridays in all schools in Puducherry.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar launched the programme at Thiruvalluvar Government School last Friday.

District Collector T. Arun told The Hindu that during the day children would be imparted lessons on how to prevent spread of dengue such as cleaning containers where fresh water gets accumulated.

Places of stagnant water, flower pots, scrap items and other possible breeding sites inside the school premises would be checked to eliminate the possibility of mosquito breeding.

“There are a few dengue cases reported but the situation is not alarming. By observing dry day in schools, we aim to create awareness among children about taking steps to control vector-borne diseases,” he said.

The decision to launch the dry days was taken at a Continued Medical Education programme of doctors and postgraduate medical students.

The Collector said he had directed the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation to dispose of 250 used tyres kept in its yard. Such tyres were perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

