Schools reopen in U.T. after summer holidays

Classes for Plus One students are scheduled from July 11

Classes for Plus One students are scheduled from July 11

Schools reopened after summer holidays for students of kindergarten and Classes I to X in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Thursday.

Schools had closed for summer vacation on April 30 after the Directorate of School Education announced promotion of all students of Classes I to IX for the academic year 2021-22.

While schools also reopened for Plus Two students, classes for Plus One students are scheduled from July 11.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a morning nutrition drink scheme for government school students under the auspices of the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust at the Raj Nivas.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, P. Jawahar, Education Secretary and Madhusudan Sai, Trust founder participated.

About 20,000 government school students will benefit from the health drink scheme.