ADVERTISEMENT

Schools in Puducherry to reopen on June 7

May 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Decision taken due to heat wave conditions, says Namassivayam

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister A. Namassivayam says CBSE syllabus will be introduced in 127 government schools. (Photo used for representational purpose) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen schools on June 7 considering the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, Education Minister A. Namassivayam said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, Mr. Namassivayam said the government had decided to postpone the reopening from June 1 due to the weather condition.

He also informed the Centre’s decision to give permission to 127 government schools for introducing CBSE syllabus from the current academic year. The government started procuring CBSE textbooks, he said, adding unlike previous years new uniforms would be distributed in the beginning of the academic session. The tendering process to provide free laptops to students of higher secondary classes has started, he added.

Justifying the decision to introduce CBSE syllabus in government schools, the Minister claimed the students would be in an advantageous position to write NEET and JEE exams by following the syllabus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has no right to criticise the government on the introduction of CBSE because it was during his period that the syllabus was introduced from Class 1 to 5. He was aware that Tamil will become optional with the introduction of CBSE syllabus. He is now trying to play politics,” he said.

Mr. Namassivayam said a good number of parents preferred to put their wards in schools providing CBSE syllabus. The government had started training programme for teachers to equip them to teach the new syllabus, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US