Schools in Puducherry to reopen on June 7

Decision taken due to heat wave conditions, says Namassivayam

May 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister A. Namassivayam says CBSE syllabus will be introduced in 127 government schools. (Photo used for representational purpose)

Education Minister A. Namassivayam says CBSE syllabus will be introduced in 127 government schools. (Photo used for representational purpose) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen schools on June 7 considering the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, Education Minister A. Namassivayam said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, Mr. Namassivayam said the government had decided to postpone the reopening from June 1 due to the weather condition.

He also informed the Centre’s decision to give permission to 127 government schools for introducing CBSE syllabus from the current academic year. The government started procuring CBSE textbooks, he said, adding unlike previous years new uniforms would be distributed in the beginning of the academic session. The tendering process to provide free laptops to students of higher secondary classes has started, he added.

Justifying the decision to introduce CBSE syllabus in government schools, the Minister claimed the students would be in an advantageous position to write NEET and JEE exams by following the syllabus.

“Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has no right to criticise the government on the introduction of CBSE because it was during his period that the syllabus was introduced from Class 1 to 5. He was aware that Tamil will become optional with the introduction of CBSE syllabus. He is now trying to play politics,” he said.

Mr. Namassivayam said a good number of parents preferred to put their wards in schools providing CBSE syllabus. The government had started training programme for teachers to equip them to teach the new syllabus, he added.

