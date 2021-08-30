Schools in Puducherry directed to prepare for September 1 reopening

They have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures

The government has directed schools to complete preparatory measures ahead of the September 1 resumption of offline classes for Classes IX to XII in the Union Territory.

A circular issued by P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, instructed the heads of all schools in Puducherry to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued. The reopening of schools has been aligned with the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

According to the staggered schedule approved by the Lt. Governor, for students from Class IX, lessons will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for Class X on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Class XI on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Class XII on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Under the SOPs, schools will be required to follow all COVID-19 protocols strictly, such as wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing, which is mandatory, and should be followed inside the premises.

The Health Department has also been prioritising COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and staff at schools before they reopen.