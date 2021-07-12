Schools, colleges in U.T. to reopen on Friday

PUDUCHERRY

12 July 2021 01:11 IST

Schools and colleges will reopen in the Union Territory on July 16 after being shut during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy told reporters after visiting Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas to hand over the list of portfolios of the Council of Ministers that classes would resume for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Colleges would resume regular classes from July 16, Mr. Rangasamy said.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision to reopen regular classes comes after a consistent decline in coronavirus cases.