Puducherry

Schools, colleges in U.T. to reopen on Friday

Schools and colleges will reopen in the Union Territory on July 16 after being shut during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy told reporters after visiting Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas to hand over the list of portfolios of the Council of Ministers that classes would resume for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Colleges would resume regular classes from July 16, Mr. Rangasamy said.

The decision to reopen regular classes comes after a consistent decline in coronavirus cases.


