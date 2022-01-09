PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 09 January 2022 23:21 IST
Schools closed for Classes I-IX to curb COVID-19
Updated: 09 January 2022 23:21 IST
All public and private schools conducting offline lessons for students of Classes I-IX will remain closed indefinitely from Monday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam said online classes will therefore resume for students of Classes I to IX.
