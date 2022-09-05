Schoolgirl abandons her newborn on campus
Minor boy booked for impregnating her
A 16-year-old schoolgirl gave birth to a baby boy on the educational institution’s campus and abandoned the infant in Cuddalore district recently.
The police said the Class XI girl, who was studying at a government school, was impregnated by a 15-year-old boy. On September 1, a few students of the school found the body of a newborn and informed the school authorities, who called in the police.
Inquiries revealed that the girl had delivered the baby and abandoned it in the bushes near a toilet on the campus.
The police have booked the boy, a student of a private school, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for impregnating the girl. The juvenile has been booked under Sections 5 (J), 5 (L) and 6 of the POCSO Act. Further inquiries are on.
