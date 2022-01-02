Schoolchildren to get COVID jabs from today

U.T. to give booster shots from Jan. 10

The Union Territory will launch COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group today. The exercise will involve administering Covaxin — the only available vaccine that has emergency use authorisation for this age segment — to an estimated 85,000 children by deploying teams from primary health centres to the schools.

The target population is based on the estimates provided by the Education Department, and pertains to children in the 15-17 age group born in or before 2007. Those aged 18 are already being covered under the Covishield vaccination regime for the 18-44 age segment, health officials said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will inaugurate the vaccination campaign at Thillaiyadi Valliammai School in Kadirkamam.

"Stationing PHC teams at schools is simpler in terms of facilitating logistics, and also affords higher coverage potential. We are hoping to cover the entire target population in about two weeks,” G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, said.

Both online and walk-in registration is available. The plan is to run a sustained vaccination drive, led by a network of 39 PHCs, continuously, till the coverage is complete by Pongal, or at least till the missed-out candidates are restricted to school drop-outs or those who are long-term absentees for specific reasons. The Health Department has received 83,000 Covaxin doses, which would help meet the target, Dr. Sriramulu said.

Meanwhile, the roll-out of the booster shots of Covishield is set to start on January 10. It is targeted at healthcare personnel, frontline workers and vulnerable people above 60 years of age with co-morbid conditions. The administration has over one lakh doses of Covishield in its cold chain reserves for rolling out booster shots.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has calibrated the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines based on expert advice in the wake of the Omicron threat. Under the Ministry guidelines, prioritisation and sequencing of the “precaution dose” will be based on the completion of 9 months, or 39 weeks, from the date of administering the second dose.