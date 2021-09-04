School to be named after freedom fighter

PUDUCHERRY

04 September 2021 01:06 IST

The Government School in Villianur will be named after native freedom fighter Muthukumarasamy, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told the Assembly on Friday.

The Chief Minister was responding to the demand from R. Siva, Leader of the Opposition (DMK) during the discussion on the demand for grants.

Mr. Siva also urged the Chief Minister to expedite the work on the Kamaraj Manimandapam.

BJP legislator A. John Kumar appealed to the government to permit setting up of a casino.