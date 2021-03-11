School closed after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

11 March 2021 00:57 IST

Premises sanitised; 45 persons, including teachers and students, to be tested

Authorities have closed the Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said about 45 persons, including teachers and students of a class, will undergo a COVID test as a precautionary measure. The premises had been sanitised and the school will reopen on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded 24 new cases while 27 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The new cases, confirmed from 1,408 tests, were reported from Puducherry (14), Karaikal (four) and Mahe (two). No cases were reported in Yanam. The active cases stood at 179, of which 80 were in hospitals and 99 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.7%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.87%. The tally in the Union Territory stood at 670 deaths, a total of 39,932 cases and 39,083 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 6.41 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department, about 5.96 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons immunised in the Union Territory went up to 19,953, after 155 healthcare personnel, 146 frontline workers and 865 senior citizens and those above 45 with underlying co-morbidity took their first shot of the vaccines. So far, 11,294 healthcare personnel, 3,529 frontline workers and 5,130 members of the public have been covered.