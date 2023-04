School annual examinations advanced in Puducherry

April 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has advanced the annual examinations for Classes I to IX due to warnings of adverse heat conditions. Examinations for the classes will be held from April 11 to 19. Earlier, the exams were planned to be held from April 24. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.