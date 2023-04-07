School annual examinations advanced in Puducherry

The Puducherry government has advanced the annual examinations for Classes I to IX due to warnings of adverse heat conditions. Examinations for the classes will be held from April 11 to 19. Earlier, the exams were planned to be held from April 24.
April 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY
The Puducherry government has advanced the annual examinations for Classes I to IX due to warnings of adverse heat conditions. Examinations for the classes will be held from April 11 to 19. Earlier, the exams were planned to be held from April 24.
