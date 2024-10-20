Scholars discuss transformative role of literature at conference held in Pondicherry University

Scholars discussed the multifarious roles of literature, from enrichment of language to the dissemination of knowledge and champion of social causes for greater common good, at a conference held recently at Pondicherry University.

The two-day international conference on “Mirroring Change: Literature and Social Transformation” in commemoration of Prof K. Chellappan, the doyen of literature hosted by the Department of English, attracted over 450 delegates from India and abroad. The sessions featured an array of experts, researchers, and educators discussing the future of literature and its impact on societal transformation.

In his inaugural address, Pondicherry University vice-chancellor K. Tharanikkarasu, emphasised literature’s role in reflecting societal changes and its power to unite humanity. He expressed hope that the conference would serve as a celebration of humanity and contribute significantly to knowledge dissemination.

Sarita Boodhoo, a writer and activist from Mauritius, in the keynote address noted the recent recognition of Bhojpuri folk songs -- Geet Gawai, as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Dr. Boodhoo emphasised the significance of this acknowledgment for Mauritian cultural identity and the revitalisation of the Bhojpuri language. The recognition has not only elevated Bhojpuri’s status but also showcased its historical significance in Mauritian culture and independence movement, she said.

The conference featured plenary talks from notable scholars covering a wide range of topics. Refugee rights activist Tenzin Tsundue spoke about the need for revolutionary and adaptive literature, drawing from his experiences as a Tibetan refugee in India. He emphasised the need for literary works to adapt to societal changes and be revolutionary. He shared insights on the refugee experience, and its impact on artistic expression.

Transgender rights advocate Kalki Subramaniam addressed the historical acceptance of diverse gender identities in Indian culture and called for breaking stereotypes and ending marginalisation. She also pointed to the challenges faced by the transgender community due to colonial-era laws and societal prejudices.

Anti-caste campaigner Raees Mohammed highlighted the persistent casteist attitudes towards sanitation workers and the continuing exploitation of manual scavenging communities in India, which illustrated how such attitudes have survived despite social advancements.

Ambedkarite scholar Aloysius discussed the importance of literature in providing theoretical and empirical data for in-depth studies on social systems and marginalised communities.

While P. Kannan from Karnataka State Women’s University spoke about the limitations of non-Dalit representations of Dalits, the need for authentic Dalit voices in literature and the importance of moving beyond ideological resistances.

S. Prabahar, Dean of Languages at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, highlighted literature’s historical role as a catalyst for social change, challenging oppressive regimes, and promoting equality. He said the conference reaffirmed the idea that through words, stories, and shared experiences, literature continues to be a powerful force for change in our ever-evolving world.

T. Marx, Head of the Department of English at Pondicherry University, reiterated the conference’s relevance in exploring emerging trends in literature and language studies. He emphasised literature’s power to educate, inspire, and mobilise people behind common causes.

The conference successfully facilitated discussions on the evolving landscape of literature and its potential to drive social transformation, fostering knowledge exchange among educators and research scholars from various states. Harpreet Kaur Vohra, Associate Professor of English and conference coordinator also spoke.