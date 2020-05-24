Schizophrenia research foundation to organise online course for journalists

R. Thara, vice chair, SCARF, says she believes the course is critical to empower journalists with the required knowledge, attitude and skills for developing meaningful stories on mental health. File photo

CHENNAI

24 May 2020 14:45 IST

The 4-week free course by SCARF and NGO Sangath to focus on mental health reporting in India

Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), along with a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation Sangath, is organising a 4-week online course on mental health reporting for journalists and journalism students.

The free course, currently offered in English, aims to enable skills such as good reporting of mental health issues, strike a balance between being informative and educative while being responsible and sensitive that will pave way for improved awareness, advocacy, reduce stigma and encourage help seeking.

The course will be adapated and contextualised for use by partner organisations in Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Developed as part of capacity building component of ESSENCE (acronym for Enabling translation of Science to Service to Enhance Depression Care), it is a five-year research project funded by US National Institute of Mental Health.

Advertising

Advertising

The course is a first-of-its-kind initiative focusing on mental health reporting in the country. The first edition of the course will be launched on May 24, World Schizophrenia Day.

Senior health journalists, those who have experienced mental health issues, advocates of mental health, journalism educators and professionals have reviewed the content.

The course comprises self-guided modules with recorded lectures, resource materials and self-assessments. Sangath and SCARF teams will offer support during the course through interactive webinars. The course will be made available in regional languages at a later date, organisers said.

On successful completion of the course, participants will receive a course completion certificate. These journalists will also be eligible to apply for a 12-month part-time paid fellowship in mental health reporting.

Participants can register at https://bit.ly/2xERpxy. Applications will be open till May 31 to join the first edition. The course will be made available on a bi-annual schedule from the next edition.

R. Thara, vice chair, SCARF, said:“Recognising that media is one of the major players in improving awareness on mental health issues, SCARF and Sangath have launched this online course for journalists. It seeks to improve the quality of mental health reporting, in terms of content, language and perspective. We believe it is critical to empower journalists with the required knowledge, attitude and skills for them to develop positive and meaningful stories on mental health. I would urge young journalists and students to take up this course which will definitely be useful in improving your career prospects.”

Vikram Patel, The Pershing Square Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School and Principal Investigator, ESSENCE said, “Sensitive and accurate reporting about mental health has never been as relevant and important as these days as a result of the pandemic and the economic recession causing enormous distress and suffering across the country. This course is a very timely opportunity for media professionals to learn how to craft stories which are scientifically sound and spur action to address mental health from all sectors of society.”

For further information contact: Dr R Mangala @ 9444027388 /mangala@scarfindia.org; Babita Negi babita.negi@sangath.in / essencemediacourse@gmail.com