Scheme for online regularisation of plots

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2021 23:07 IST

‘This will speed up the process and ensure transparency’

The government has introduced a system for online regularisation of individual plots on unapproved layouts situated outside the Comprehensive Development Plan areas in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Under this scheme, individual plots, situated on unapproved layouts which fulfil the criteria, are regularised by the Puducherry and Karaikal Planning Authorities and regularisation order is issued after collecting the prescribed fee and charges.

Hitherto, receipt and processing the applications, collection of fee and issue of regularisation order was done manually, a press note said.

CM launches scheme

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy formally launched the scheme in the presence of A. Vikrant Raja, Secretary to Government (Town Planning), S. Mahalingam, Chief Town Planner, and officials from NIC and Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA).

A Government Order has also been issued for regularisation of unapproved layouts and unapproved sub-divisions, where any or all plots are sold and registered on or before January 30, 2017 and situated outside the Comprehensive Development Plan area in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, and incorporating subsequent amendments of the Chief Secretariat (Housing), Government of Puducherry.

According to the press note, the online system was developed by the Puducherry Planning Authority and Karaikal Planning Authority with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre, (NIC) Puducherry, Union Territory Centre in order to speed up the process of issuance of regularisation order for individual plots and to avoid human intervention for receipt of application and issuance of regularisation order.

Henceforth, the entire process of issuing regularisation order for individual plots situated on unapproved layouts viz. receipt and processing of applications, payment of fee and issuance of regularisation order will all be made online. This will speed up the process, avoid human intervention and ensure transparency in processing the applications.

Applications

Application of regularisation of individual plots may be submitted online on the website: https://obps.py.gov. in. Dev Ratna Shukla, State Informatics Officer, S. Rajasekaran, Senior Technical Director, V. Bhuvaneswaran, Member Secretary, PPA, M. Kandar Selvan, STP i/c, V. Vidjea Nehru, Junior Town Planner, B. Shafiulla, Technical Director, NIC, Thiru. P. Sundara Nadarajan, TCPD, S. Krishnakumar, and J. Kadiravan, PPA were among those who participated in the event.