Scale of investment in T.N. a proof of peace: Stalin

April 27, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a review meeting in Villupuram Collectorate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the Law and Order situation in Tamil Nadu was commendable and the environment of peace in the State was responsible for larger investments being made by entrepreneurs.

“The scale of investment is so big and it is proof that the State is peaceful,” he said, appreciating the role played by Collectors and the police. Still one should not be complacent as even small and trivial incidents, if not nipped in the bud, would develop into a big issue. Consequently, news of such incidents spreads fast. Hence, officials should be vigilant and monitor even small incidents...,” he said, during a review meeting at the Collectorate here, held as part of the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme.

The Chief Minister took stock of the progress in the implementation of government schemes in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, DGP C. Sylendra Babu, District Collectors C. Palani (Villupuram), Sravan Kumar Jatavath (Kallakurichi) and K. Balasubramaniam (Cuddalore) and other government officials were present. `

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Villupuram by Ministers K. Ponmudy, Gingee K.S. Masthan, I. Periyasamy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, C.V. Ganesan, E.V. Velu and K.N. Nehru.

