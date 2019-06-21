SC extends order restraining Puducherry govt from executing Cabinet decisions

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its July 4 order restraining the Congress-led Puducherry government from implementing any Cabinet decisions having financial implications.

A vacation Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant posted the case relating to the power tussle between Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi and the Union Territory government for further hearing on July 10.

During the hearing, the Puducherry government said it had taken three Cabinet decisions, which include the distribution of free rice to all ration card-holders, renaming a department and auctioning a sick factory.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the government, sought a modification of the court’s June 4 order to allow the implementation of one of the Cabinet decisions — free distribution of rice. He said the scheme had been running for the past 10 years.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the LG, objected to the plea, saying it would have financial implications. He said the decision to give free rice to all ration card-holders was a populist move. He, however, said he was willing to concede to the condition that free rice was given only to those belonging to BPL (below poverty line).

Responding to this, Mr Sibal said that passing an order for the BPL only would amount to modifying a government’s policy.

The Bench then posted the case for hearing in July.

Earlier, the Centre and the LG’s office had moved the top court for clarity on the issue of control over bureaucrats in the wake of a turf war between the LG and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

The Centre and the LG had challenged a Madras High Court verdict, passed on April 30, which curbed the LG’s powers to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory, especially when an elected government was in place.

As an interim relief, the LG had sought to restore the condition prevailing before the High Court verdict on the ground that the administration of the Union Territory is likely to come to a “standstill”.