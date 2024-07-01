GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBV ties up with University of Leeds for academic pursuits

Published - July 01, 2024 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth has inked a MoU with University of Leeds for academic and research partnerships.

The Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth has inked a MoU with University of Leeds for academic and research partnerships. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The University of Leeds (UoL), United Kingdom to promote joint endeavours in education, research, patient care and health services.

A press note said that UoL and SBV aimed to further expand the horizons in multidisciplinary avenues in the frontiers of student and faculty exchange, evidence based research and effective patient care.

The MoU was signed by UoL president and Interim Vice Chancellor Hai-Sui Yu, and Nirmal Coumare, Director, Health, Hospitals and Outreach Services, SBV at the UoL.

Ashok Kumar Das, Dean of Faculty, SBV; R. Pajanivel, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, MGMCRI; Asha Suresh Babu, general manager SBV; Manuel Barcia Paz, Global Dean, Leeds University; and Piruthivi Sukumar Pro Dean - international Leeds university, were among the dignitaries who participated.

An expanded MoU between the institutions was subsequently formalised at a recent function in MGM Healthcare in Chennai by visiting UoL representatives and an SBV team that included its trustees Prashanth Rajagopalan and Urjitha Rajagopalan.

In a press note, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor, SBV, said the partnership between the two institutions will allow students to experience the best of both institutions and evolve the skillset required to excel in a competitive global setting.

The collaboration will span development of collaborative research projects, joint academic activities including designing courses, conferences, seminars, symposiums and lectures, exchange of researchers and faculty, placement and exchange of students and exchange of publications and other materials of common interest, the note said.

