SBV logs its 50th gender reassignment surgery at Chennai campus

May 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has completed the 50th gender reassignment surgery for third-gender patients at its Shri Sathya Medical College & Research Institute (SSSMCRI), Chennai, while its transgender clinic at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) in Puducherry has conducted over 400 similar procedures.

SBV Vice Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas complimented the Gender Care Medicine division team at SSMCRI led by Dinesh for achieving the milestone and noted that the patients who underwent gender reassignment surgery at MGMCRI’s transgender clinic led by Saravana Kumar were from across India and Sri Lanka.

In a press note, the Vice Chancellor said the Gender Care Medicine department was established only in April 2022 as a multi-disciplinary initiative involving departments such as plastic surgery, general surgery, general medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, clinical psychology, and a transwoman public relations executive to cater to the diverse health needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Gender reassignment surgeries for both transwomen and transmen started in July. Additional services such as lipo-sculpting, breast augmentation with implants, breast reduction, penile prosthesis, facial feminisation surgeries, and other interventions as required or requested by the patient are being done regularly at SSSMCRI.

The 50th patient, a transman working in the IT sector, is from Manipur and has successfully completed the treatment.

The medical superintendent in-charge of the hospital, Gokul DY, said the treatment is fully covered under the Tamil Nadu Government’s comprehensive health insurance scheme.

