SBV introducesAI for patient care, research

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has set up an artificial intelligence division to improve various components of healthcare, ranging from robotic surgery to data management and research.

The Centre for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Research (CHAIR) will aim at a robust introduction of AI in health sciences, spanning academics, research and patient care. As an emerging field of study that simulates the processes of human intelligence on computer systems, AI holds great promise in various fields, including healthcare, on a scale similar to the industrial revolution,said S.C. Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV.

With a plethora of clinical data available at a tertiary-level setup at SBV, there was potential for harnessing AI in several avenues, including storage, retrieval and analysis of patient data, pharmacy services, extended and augmented hospital information system and robotics in surgery, Dr. Parija said.

Moreover, AI can have direct applications in day today diagnostic services including the utilisation of sophisticated medical equipment including Computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

“The surge of core data science with big data analytics, nodal digital techniques and machine learning will cast a pronounced and favourable impact on health and healthcare,” he said.

SBV intended to throw open the facilities at the centre for the larger benefit of the healthcare institutes through memoranda of understanding, Prof. Parija added.