March 04, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

State Bank of India, Chennai Circle has donated a battery operated car to Pondicherry University in Puducherry under CSR activity and sustainability initiative.

Ravi Ranjan, chief general manager, SBI Chennai Circle, had formally handed over the battery operated car to the Vice-Chancellor (officiating) K. Tharanikkarasu.

Officials of the university and SBI participated.

