Save AFT Mill, ex-MP urges Amit Shah

Former MP M. Ramadass has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to avert close down of AFT Mills and instead revive the legacy enterprise.

In a letter, Mr. Ramadass said the Anglo French Textile Mill (AFT), a 135 year old prominent public sector textile mill which has been a pillar and pride of Puducherry, was in doldrums because of multiple factors of maladministration and technical and financial mismanagement over the years.

It appears that both the Administrator and the Cabinet of Puducherry were unanimous in ending rather than mending the ways of the mill, their only difference of opinion pertaining to the modus operandi of closure — the Cabinet through voluntary retirement scheme and the Administrator through direct closure and paying the compensation to workers as stipulated under sub section (1) of Section 25-O of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947. This necessitated a reference to the Home Ministry for a final decision on this matter, Mr. Ramadass said.

The closure of the mill would affect the State Domestic Product, productivity, employment, purchasing power and demand for goods and services and ultimately generate a cycle of stagnation.

“At a time when Puducherry’s economy is tottering by the closure of some more private industrial units, GST, stagnant trade and commerce, massive unemployment of the educated and lack of purchasing power, closure of AFT would only add insult to injury and the public welfare would be greatly at stake,” the former MP said. It was easy for any government to close but impossible to create a magnificent structure like this by any government in future. The duty of an elected government was not to organise closing ceremonies but to augment the productive potential of the State, he said.

Mr. Ramadass appealed to the Home Minister to allow the continuance of the mill with a package of well conceived short and long term measures This decision would be in conformity with the Make in India and Skill India Schemes of the Prime Minister and produce a cycle of prosperity replacing the cycle of stagnation.

Mr. Ramadass said the decision to close down this mill was based on the recommendation of Vijayan Committee Report which was flawed in certain respects, he contended. The report had mostly concentrated on the weaknesses of the mill relegating its vital strengths to the backyard and failed to make SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats ) analysis of the mill to arrive at its recommendation and conclusion.

‘A great opportunity’

Another opportunity of great economic significance would emerge if the five textile related mills in the government/ cooperative sector of Puducherry (Jayaprakash Narayana mills in Karaikal, Spinco, Swadeshi, Bharathi and AFT in Puducherry) were integrated under one corporation along with the associated cotton farm at Karaikal under the supervision of Agricultural College. This unified set up would produce tremendous horizontal and vertical economies between these units and reduce the present cost of production of all mills including AFT by 50 per cent. The availability of vast educated, skilled and technically trained young cheap labour force in Puducherry would be an asset to the mill.