Satyajit Ray centenary film festival begins

Satyajit Ray

PUDUCHERRY

18 December 2021 00:12 IST

Over the next two days, the fete will screen 9 films directed by the filmmaker

A three-day Satyajit Ray Centenary Film Festival began at Alliance Française on Friday.

The event is jointly hosted by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artistes Association (TNPWAA), the Puducherry Film Forum, Alliance Française-Puducherry and the Films Division in connection with Satyajit Ray’s birth centenary celebrations.

The retrospective fete will feature nine films directed by Satyajit Ray, which have brought global recognition to Indian cinema and also amassed several awards. They will be screened along with the documentary on Satyajit Ray, directed by Shyam Benegal.

The festival got going with the screening of Pather Panchali, which has the unique distinction of having been screened in all major international film festivals, the organisers said.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Tourism Minister; Kernoua Lila, Director of Allliance Française; Satish Nallam, president of Alliance Française-Puducherry; S. Tamilselvan, writer and honorary president of TNPWAA; filmmakers Lenin Bharathi and M. Sivakumar; and festival coordinator S. Ramachandran were among the ones who participated.

Over the next two days, the festival will screen Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Charulata, Mahanagar, Nayak, Pratidwandi, The Postmaster and The Inner Eye apart from Shyam Benegal’s documentary on the auteur.