Satya School Director is appointed vice-president of Special Olympics Bharat Board

October 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a first for Puducherry, Chitra Shah, Area Director, Special Olympics Bharat, Puducherry and Director Satya Special School here, has been nominated as a vice-president to the prestigious Special Olympics Bharat Board in keeping with the National Sports Development Code of India.

Ms. Chitra Shah has been involved with the welfare of children with special needs for over two decades through the Satya Special School and with Special Olympics since 2006. Under her leadership as Area Director for Puducherry, a team of three athletes and five unified partners from Puducherry participated in the World Summer Games in Berlin Germany, held in June 2023 across athletics, badminton, basketball, football, powerlifting and volleyball events and won 4 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

“Sports being a powerful tool for ensuring social inclusion, this Nomination would give an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion of people with Intellectual Disabilities, especially among tier 2 and tier 3 cities and not just metropolitan cities,” said Ms. Shah.

“Providing all children equal opportunities to participate would be the key focus of our work during the four-year tenure (2023-27)“, added Ms. Shah, who is one of two vice-presidents of the Board.

While Paralympics reaches out to persons with physical challenges, the Special Olympics embraces Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and has over 1.5 million athletes registered across all the States and Union Territories of India. Special Olympics Bharat Board is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and is accredited by Special Olympics Inc. US.

