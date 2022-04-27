SASTRA University team wins moot court contest

April 27, 2022 18:48 IST

The team from SASTRA University has emerged winners of the 39th All India Moot Court Competition, 2022, which concluded recently at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College here.

The team that comprised L.K. Swaraj, Pranaya Dayalu and Prithvi. K.G, took home a cash prize of ₹50,000. Swaraj was awarded the best male advocate award with a cash prize of ₹10,000. The team beat NUALS, Kochi in the semi-finals and GLC, Chengalpattu in the finals.

The three-member jury consisted of Justice T. Raja, Justice V. Sivagnanam of Madras High Court and Sanjeevi Shanthakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat National Law University. A total of 35 teams had participated in the three-day competition. The moot proposition was based on Constitutional law and Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.