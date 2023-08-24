SAS and Pondicherry University propose MoU for academic collaboration

August 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) and Pondicherry University propose to formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in a range of areas, including internships.

Addressing a seminar on “Indianness in the 21st century” hosted by the two institutions in connection with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo, Richa Tiwari, Chair of Sri Aurobindo, Pondicherry University, said the proposed MoU will be a “partnership built on trust and responsibility” that envisaged internships, workshops, seminars and sports events.

Ms. Tiwari said specialised elective courses on Sri Aurobindo’s social and political thought and principles of integral education have been designed to give more than theoretical knowledge and opportunity to engage in real-world problems. The MoU could consist of various other opportunities and scope for scholars and academicians from both parties in vision to uphold highest values of humanity, she said.

Noting how each of the seminar sessions on the concept of Indianness had uniquely contributed to the depth of understanding of Sri Aurobindo, she felt that one way to understand Indianness from the perspective of Sri Aurobindo can be through four cardinal Indian powers of spirituality, intellectuality, vitality and skills.

The seminar brought together scholars, cultural experts and students from Pondicherry University, to examine the various dimensions of Indian identity in today’s globalised world. The main aim was to uncover and understand the importance on perception, expression or feeling of being an Indian socially, culturally and spiritually, Pondicherry University said.

Pradeep Narang, SAS chairman, Matriprasad of Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Beloo Mehra, Editor, Renaissance and Senior Academic Mentor, Sri Aurobindo Society, also spoke.

A talk by Gayatri Majumdar of Sri Aurobindo Society on “Tagore - A bridge between India and the West” was followed by a panel discussion on “Indian Identity in an Evolving World” featuring Aurovilians Deepti Tewari and Jean Yves Lung. The session was moderated by Nanda Kishore, Associate Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, Pondicherry University.