Sankarabarani river in Puducherry to be cleaned

PUDUCHERRY

07 July 2021 14:57 IST

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment has initiated the process to clean up Sankarabarani River on the directions of National Green Tribunal.

The river, originating from Gingee in Villupuram, has become highly polluted in recent times due to the unscientific disposal of sewage into it. The Department has identified 106 sewage drains that flows into the river at various locations in town and suburban areas.

Senior Environment Engineer of the Department N. Ramesh told The Hindu that as a pilot project, one of the drains at Ariyapalayam near Chunnambar would be taken up for cleaning using bio-remediation techniques. The technique would be used to bring down the Biological Oxygen Demand by less than 3 mg/L and fecal coliform by less than 500 MPN, he said.

On Tuesday, a team from Biox Green Technology and officials visited Ariyapalyam. In a phased manner, the cleaning up of the river would be taken up along with Arasalar in Karaikal.

A detailed presentation has already been made to the Chief Minister in this regard.